Port Otago’s new dredge is set to roam the Otago Harbour by the end of the year. The dredge, which is being constructed by Dutch shipbuilders Damen Shipyards, in Hai Phong, Vietnam, will cost $36\u2009million and is being shared with Napier Port. Port Otago said in a post, the build of the trailing suction hopper dredge was progressing to schedule and it expected “to welcome her into Otago Harbour in early December’’. The dredge will be hard to miss. It is 58.7m long with a 12.2m beam. COPYRIGHT - ALLIED MEDIAThe new dredge set for Otago Harbour is more than 50m long.Photo: Supplied Port Otago marine and infrastructure general manager Grant Bicknell said it was big. "Walking the length of the vessel, it quickly becomes apparent just how substantial she is.” The marine team is having a busy year. The team commissioned the tug Ōtepoti five months ago and now the dredge is four short months away. “You don’t need to be in the marine team to be excited. We’re all looking forward to watching this monster piece of kit wind her way up the harbour in December.” The new dredge has a capacity of a 1000cu\u2009m, a depth at mid length point of 4.5m, weighs 1400t, travels at 10 knots and has a pump performance of about 2000cu\u2009m an hour.