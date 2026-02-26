Dunedin mum Lauren Houliston says she is pleased her family was able to contribute to a special space for grieving families in Dunedin Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (Nicu), after her now 2-year-old son had a Nicu journey of his own. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH A new addition to Dunedin’s neonatal intensive care unit (Nicu) will wrap love around families going through utter grief, thanks to the support of a whānau who faced a ‘‘Nicu journey’’ of their own. Little Miracles Trust staff and supporters marked the opening of the Te Wahi Aroha/Time of Love room with waiata and karakia yesterday , a new space in Dunedin Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit (Nicu). The trust’s Dunedin support co-ordinator, Shelley Gorman, said Nicu wanted to provide a ‘‘thoughtful, caring’’ environment for families following the death of a baby. ‘‘What we realised is in times of bereavement, they have this very clinical hospital space that isn't necessarily fit for [that] purpose. It's fit for being a hospital,’’ Mrs Gorman said. Dunedin Hospital’s new Te Wahi Aroha/Time of Love space in the neonatal intensive care unit, to be used by grieving families. PHOTO: SUPPLIED ‘‘We felt that it was really important to humanise that journey and to make that journey as nice as it can be in a time of utter grief.’’ The room included a double sofa bed so the parents and baby could lie together, rather than in a separate hospital bed and cot, as was done previously. It was possible due to support from the Houliston whānau and Lodge St Patrick Dunedin. Lauren Houliston said her family was pleased to contribute to the space, as her son Lochie, 2, had a ‘‘Nicu journey’’ of his own. In August 2023, newborn Lochie spent two weeks in the unit, followed by other hospital stays, surgeries and a Life Flight to Christchurch. Now he ‘‘is a lovely, energetic, cheeky wee 2 and a-half year old,’’ she said. During their time in Dunedin Hospital, the family was bolstered by nurses, doctors and Little Miracles staff, who provided meals and emotional support. ‘‘We wanted to give back to Dunedin Hospital and Little Miracles who have supported us throughout our health journey.’’ Although her family was not touched by baby loss, Ms Houliston said they were happy to help address a need identified by the hospital community. Perhaps symbolically, Te Wahi Aroha was the room in which Lochie stayed as a baby. Lodge St Patrick Dunedin secretary Mel Darling said it was a ‘‘great thing to support’’ and steward of charities Frank Griffin said there was arguably a greater need for charitable contributions to society now than ever before. Mrs Gorman said the room also included thoughtful items such as tea, coffee and a kettle and a basket of toiletries. ‘‘We're really trying to make it very thoughtful, very caring, and as low-impact as we can be in what is otherwise a really, really traumatic loss situation.’’ ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz