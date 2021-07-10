Night at the museum for science fest

Enjoying Pyjamarama activities at the Otago Museumlast night are (from left) Gabriel Pan, Mila Pan (4), Yoyo Guo (7), Joyce Guo and Ethan Pan (6). The pyjama party was part of the New Zealand International Science Festival. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Hundreds of children at the Otago Museum last night may have looked like they were ready for bed, but there was plenty happening to prevent it.



They had their faces painted, balloons and toys were carted about, stories were told in te reo, a space disco was running and children’s entertainer Rainbow Rosalind held their attention.

Tickets for the Pyjamarama party, part of the New Zealand International Science Festival, sold out, Otago Museum marketing manager Kate Oktay said.

Gabriel Pan, of Dunedin, said it was the second time his children had attended the party.

They enjoyed it last time, it was a good family outing and it was a chance to ‘‘explore the museum’s night life’’.

His son Ethan (6) also had a strong interest in science, particularly dinosaurs.

Linda McLay, of Dunedin, said it was a chance for her daughter to stay up late and for herself to have fun in her pyjamas in public.

