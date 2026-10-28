A busy stretch of State Highway 1 in Dunedin will face major disruptions next month due to overnight closures and altered supermarket access.

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka kotahi (NZTA) said Cumberland St, between St Andrew and Frederick Sts, will be resurfaced and close nightly from 7pm to 6am, starting November 8.

The project, which is due to be finished by November 12, will replace ageing asphalt.

Current work installing a pedestrian crossing near New World City Centre will continue and was expected to tie into the works.

During the closures, traffic will be diverted to either Great King St or Anzac Ave.

A map of the overnight closures and the alternate routes motorists will take next month. Photo: NZTA

While the road will be opened during the day, it will have a reduced speed limit of 30kmh due to the rough and uneven surface in places.

Access to New World City Centre from SH1/Cumberland St will be closed during the work.

All footpaths will remain open.

Road-side parking will be available between 6am and 6pm, but after 6pm the site will be closed and there will be no traffic access along that stretch of road.

"NZTA thanks people in advance for their patience and understanding while this work is completed.”

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz