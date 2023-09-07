'Not fit to drive': Video shows campervan weaving across road

Shocking footage has emerged of a campervan crossing the centreline into blind corners on the road between Aramoana and Port Chalmers.

The video, which shows the campervan weaving across the winding Aramoana Road, was shared on Dunedin News.

More than 70 people have commented on the driver's behaviour.

"That was only luck someone didn't have head on crash on those corners. They are blind corners. That person is not fit to drive."

"Unreal... we had someone come round one of those corners a few years ago on our side of the road head on. Luckily we didn't end up in the harbour and no one hurt. Took out the drivers side and wheel. Surf written off," another wrote.