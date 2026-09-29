Olveston Historic Home will reopen to the public on Thursday after being closed for three months as an up to $800,000 upgrade project nears completion.

The heritage building in Dunedin has been closed since July after it was discovered some of the electrical components had degraded over time and posed a safety risk.

In a statement, Dunedin City Council property services project manager Martine Smith said it was important the building’s heritage status was taken into consideration to ensure the upgrades remained true to its historic character and appearance.

Some of the components in need of repair or updating dated back to when the house was first built, in the early 1900s.

“Modernising the electrical components and ensuring everything is safe and operational for the current age without compromising the unique heritage value and aspects of the building was a top priority”, Ms Smith said.

The work included a complete upgrade of the main switchboard and sub-main cables, the replacement of subcircuit cables, as well as general repair and maintenance of outdated components as needed.

Olveston manager Jan Davies admires one of a pair of chandeliers in the Great Hall, which was rewired as part of an electrical upgrade of the building. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

The aim was to give Olveston some much needed improvements but not make it noticeable to the public.

“We worked closely with heritage advisers to make sure we didn’t lose sight of that vision.

“Olveston still looks and feels like Olveston.”

While some work was still ongoing, it would not impact Olveston being able to open or encroach on any of the public areas, Ms Smith said.

Olveston Historic Home was constructed from 1904 to 1906 for the Theomin family.

In the 1960s, it was given to the city of Dunedin by Dorothy Theomin, the daughter of the original owners, David and Marie Theomin.

It was one of the first private residences in Dunedin to have working electricity, which was originally generated using gas.

Olveston manager Jan Davies said the extensive collection of historical furnishings and art pieces had to be removed to make way for the work.

It provided an opportunity to clear out many of Olveston’s nooks and crannies.

“It’s been the perfect chance for the ultimate spring-clean and get Olveston looking its absolute best.

“The Olveston team and I are looking forward to welcoming guests back.”

The overall project was expected to be completed by the end of October.

A council spokesperson said the project had an approved budget of $800,000.

It was forecast to finish the work just under budget and on time, the spokesperson said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz