One hurt in crash at busy Andy Bay intersection

Emergency services at the scene late this afternoon. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIREY

One person has suffered moderate injuries after a two-vehicle crash at a busy Dunedin intersection late this afternoon.

A police spokesman said officers responded to the accident at the intersection of Andersons Bay Rd and Macandrew Rd at 4.40pm.

One person was moderately hurt, he said.

The intersection was partially blocked and traffic management was in place.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews from Lookout Point and St Kilda attended and assisted police.

