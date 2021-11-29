Monday, 29 November 2021

One injured in crash near Blackhead

    By Courtney White
    One person sustained moderate injuries in a two-car crash near Blackhead this afternoon.

    Police said they attended the crash, involving two vehicles, about 4.17pm in Green Island Bush Rd.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one of the vehicles had rolled, but no-one was trapped.

    Crews from St Kilda and Lookout Point attended she said.

    A St John spokeswoman said they sent one rapid response vehicle and one ambulance which treated one patient in a moderate condition, at the scene.

     

