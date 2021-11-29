One injured in crash near Blackhead

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person sustained moderate injuries in a two-car crash near Blackhead this afternoon.
Police said they attended the crash, involving two vehicles, about 4.17pm in Green Island Bush Rd.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one of the vehicles had rolled, but no-one was trapped.
Crews from St Kilda and Lookout Point attended she said.
A St John spokeswoman said they sent one rapid response vehicle and one ambulance which treated one patient in a moderate condition, at the scene.