One injured in crash near Blackhead

One person sustained moderate injuries in a two-car crash near Blackhead this afternoon.

Police said they attended the crash, involving two vehicles, about 4.17pm in Green Island Bush Rd.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one of the vehicles had rolled, but no-one was trapped.

Crews from St Kilda and Lookout Point attended she said.

A St John spokeswoman said they sent one rapid response vehicle and one ambulance which treated one patient in a moderate condition, at the scene.