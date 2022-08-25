Thursday, 25 August 2022

One injured in Northern Motorway crash

    By Oscar Francis
    Emergency services at the scene this morning. Photo: Linda Robertson
    One person has been injured in a crash on Dunedin's Northern Motorway this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the site, in the vicinity of Mt Cargill, about 8.40am.

    A St John spokeswoman said a rapid response unit and an ambulance attended, and one patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

    A witness at the scene said a large truck, a smaller truck and a station wagon appeared to be involved.

    It appeared the injured party was a woman in the station wagon, the witness said

    A passing lane was blocked for a time, the police spokeswoman said.

     

