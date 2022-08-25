One injured in Northern Motorway crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been injured in a crash on Dunedin's Northern Motorway this morning.
A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the site, in the vicinity of Mt Cargill, about 8.40am.
A St John spokeswoman said a rapid response unit and an ambulance attended, and one patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.
A witness at the scene said a large truck, a smaller truck and a station wagon appeared to be involved.
It appeared the injured party was a woman in the station wagon, the witness said
A passing lane was blocked for a time, the police spokeswoman said.