One injured in Northern Motorway crash

Emergency services at the scene this morning. Photo: Linda Robertson

One person has been injured in a crash on Dunedin's Northern Motorway this morning.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the site, in the vicinity of Mt Cargill, about 8.40am.

A St John spokeswoman said a rapid response unit and an ambulance attended, and one patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition.

A witness at the scene said a large truck, a smaller truck and a station wagon appeared to be involved.

It appeared the injured party was a woman in the station wagon, the witness said

A passing lane was blocked for a time, the police spokeswoman said.