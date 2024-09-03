One serious after crash north of Dunedin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a highway crash near Hawksbury, north of Dunedin, this morning.
A police spokesman said they were called to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 about 6am.
The vehicle had ended up in a ditch and debris was seen on the side of the road.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance.
One person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, the spokesperson said.