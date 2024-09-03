Tuesday, 3 September 2024

One serious after crash north of Dunedin

    By Tim Scott
    A vehicle in the ditch on the corner of State Highway 1 and Coast Rd near Hawksbury this morning....
    A vehicle in the ditch on the corner of State Highway 1 and Coast Rd near Hawksbury this morning. Photo: Peter McIntosh
    A person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a highway crash near Hawksbury, north of Dunedin, this morning.

    A police spokesman said they were called to the single-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 about 6am.

    The vehicle had ended up in a ditch and debris was seen on the side of the road.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance.

    One person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, the spokesperson said.

     

