One seriously injured in Kaikorai Valley Rd crash

One person was seriously injured when a car rolled on Kaikorai Valley Rd early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the crash near the intersection with Townleys Rd at about 2.45am.

St John also attended the crash and transported one person with serious injuries to Dunedin Hospital.

A power pole was also damaged in the incident and Delta were called to secure the site and make the power pole safe.