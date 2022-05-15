One taken to hospital after incident at Tunnel Beach

Emergency services responded to a call for a water rescue at Tunnel Beach this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said a call was received from a member of the public advising that someone seemed to be in the water and in trouble about 4.20pm.

The call came from Hillhead Rd, in the vicinity of Tunnel Beach, the spokeswoman said.

By the time police arrived all involved parties were out of the water.

A St John spokeswoman said a helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

One person required medical attention and was transported to hospital by helicopter with minor injuries.

Three others did not require medical attention.

Surf Lifesaving Otago-Southland Search and Rescue co-ordinator Max Corby said surf rescue teams had just finished packing down from a series of exercises held over the weekend when they got the call.

They sprang into action, dispatching two inflatable rigid boats.

By the time they arrived, the people needing rescue were on the beach and had been met by a couple of frontline police officers and the rescue helicopter, he said.

