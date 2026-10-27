Opportunity Party leader Qiulae Wong is adamant nothing is going to rain on she and her party's parade.

Ms Wong was in Dunedin on Tuesday as part of a final whistle-stop tour around the country intended to ensure her party crosses the MMP threshold of 5% of the party vote and makes it in to Parliament for the first time.

Not even a sudden hailstorm, which broke just as the party faithful attempted to stage a noon rally in the Octagon, could dampen Ms Wong’s spirits as the final sprint toward polling day on November 7 begins.

``Many of the things that Dunedin cares about — science, innovation, nature — are things that Opportunity cares about and advocates for, and it’s great to see momentum building up here.’’

As well as Ms Wong visiting several local businesses, Opportunity also staged a sold-out rally in a Dunedin restaurant last night.

Opportunity has consistently polled above 5% in most voter intention surveys for several weeks now.

However in the latest poll, the One News Verian poll released on Tuesday, Opportunity had dropped slightly, down to 6%.

However, Ms Wong told the Otago Daily Times she remained very confident Opportunity would have reason to celebrate next Saturday evening.

``I think that all the people who have voted for us in the past, combined with all the ones who have always wanted to support us but have been worried about the wasted vote, as well as so many people who have just come across Opportunity and who have always felt politically homeless, I think that all of those groups combined get us well over the 5%,’’ she said.

``At this point it’s a matter of how far over and how many MPs we will be taking into Parliament.’’

To see a full interview with Qiulae Wong, visit www.odt.co.nz and click on the election 2026 tab.