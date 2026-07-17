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Mike Houlahan
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Latest
SUBSCRIBER
Opinion
July 17
South gains the very first HOSI under freshly passed law
HOSI is such a strange little word; it feels like it should be the name of a type of medieval bagpipe or that of a mascot from the 1982 World Cup in Spain.
SUBSCRIBER
Opinion
July 10
The woes at Wakari reach the House of Representatives
Parliament is in recess now but before MPs departed for a break they put in the hard yards and then some.
Dunedin
July 9
Election 2026 interview: NZ First's Mark Patterson
This week's Election 2026 political interview guest is New Zealand First list MP and Taieri candidate Mark Patterson.
News
July 3
Laws NZ First’s Waitaki candidate
New Zealand First says it is aiming to put the political spotlight on the South in the coming election and beyond.
SUBSCRIBER
Opinion
July 3
A plate of roast rat please, with plenty of tomato sauce
Copperfields, the cafe inside the Beehive, offers a tasty range of treats for those who work within the parliamentary complex.
National
July 3
Election 2026 interview: Labour's Tangi Utikere
This week's Election 2026 political interview guest is Labour MP Tangi Utikere, the MP for Palmerston North.
SUBSCRIBER
National
June 27
Helping hand may still be made available for students - Simmonds
A review of the funding system for tertiary education is intended to address critical skills shortages, Tertiary Education Minister Penny Simmonds says.
SUBSCRIBER
Opinion
June 26
Sorry, not sorry, or distasteful? Redress brings rancour
Back in November 2024, in a sombre debate during which the House demonstrated appropriate unity, MPs assembled for the government’s official apology to those abused while in the care of the State.
National
June 20
Election 2026 interview: ACT's Andrew Hoggard
This week's Election 2026 political interview guest is Act New Zealand list MP and Minister for Biosecurity Andrew Hoggard.
SUBSCRIBER
Opinion
June 19
Frantic scrutiny of MBIE
Parliament has spend this week enjoying/enduring (delete as you see fit) scrutiny week, its twice yearly in-depth examination of government expenditure by select committees.
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