SECTIONS
Mike Houlahan
mike.houlahan@odt.co.nz

Latest

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OpinionJuly 17

South gains the very first HOSI under freshly passed law

HOSI is such a strange little word; it feels like it should be the name of a type of medieval bagpipe or that of a mascot from the 1982 World Cup in Spain.
South gains the very first HOSI under freshly passed law
South gains the very first HOSI under freshly passed law
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OpinionJuly 10

The woes at Wakari reach the House of Representatives

Parliament is in recess now but before MPs departed for a break they put in the hard yards and then some.
The woes at Wakari reach the House of Representatives
The woes at Wakari reach the House of Representatives
DunedinJuly 9

Election 2026 interview: NZ First's Mark Patterson

This week's Election 2026 political interview guest is New Zealand First list MP and Taieri candidate Mark Patterson.
NewsJuly 3

Laws NZ First’s Waitaki candidate

New Zealand First says it is aiming to put the political spotlight on the South in the coming election and beyond.
Laws NZ First’s Waitaki candidate
Laws NZ First’s Waitaki candidate
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OpinionJuly 3

A plate of roast rat please, with plenty of tomato sauce

Copperfields, the cafe inside the Beehive, offers a tasty range of treats for those who work within the parliamentary complex.
A plate of roast rat please, with plenty of tomato sauce
A plate of roast rat please, with plenty of tomato sauce
NationalJuly 3

Election 2026 interview: Labour's Tangi Utikere

This week's Election 2026 political interview guest is Labour MP Tangi Utikere, the MP for Palmerston North.
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NationalJune 27

Helping hand may still be made available for students - Simmonds

A review of the funding system for tertiary education is intended to address critical skills shortages, Tertiary Education Minister Penny Simmonds says.
Helping hand may still be made available for students - Simmonds
Helping hand may still be made available for students - Simmonds
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OpinionJune 26

Sorry, not sorry, or distasteful? Redress brings rancour

Back in November 2024, in a sombre debate during which the House demonstrated appropriate unity, MPs assembled for the government’s official apology to those abused while in the care of the State.
Sorry, not sorry, or distasteful? Redress brings rancour
Sorry, not sorry, or distasteful? Redress brings rancour
NationalJune 20

Election 2026 interview: ACT's Andrew Hoggard

This week's Election 2026 political interview guest is Act New Zealand list MP and Minister for Biosecurity Andrew Hoggard.
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OpinionJune 19

Frantic scrutiny of MBIE

Parliament has spend this week enjoying/enduring (delete as you see fit) scrutiny week, its twice yearly in-depth examination of government expenditure by select committees.
Frantic scrutiny of MBIE
Frantic scrutiny of MBIE