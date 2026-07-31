Opportunity party list top 10

1. Qiulae Wong (Mt Albert)

2. Daniel Eb (Kaipara ki Mahurangi)

3. Jessica Hammond (Wellington North)

4. Kayla Kingdon-Bebb (Wellington Bays)

5. Eden Skipper (Christchurch Central)

6. Jodie Kuntzsch (Nelson)

7. Sarah Lucas (New Plymouth)

8. David Bainbridge-Zafar (Dunedin)

9. Holly Knill (North Shore)

10. Pāpā Wharewera (Waiariki)

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THE Opportunity Party has released its party list, which has Dunedin candidate David Bainbridge-Zafar placed at a potentially electable eight.

However, missing from the 40 person list is the party’s previously announced candidate for Taieri, Matthew Phillips.

Opportunity deputy leader Daniel Eb told the Otago Daily Times that Mr Phillips had withdrawn as the candidate for ‘‘personal reasons’’.

The party has yet to nominate a replacement in Taieri.

Its other confirmed southern candidates have fared well in the list ranking process: Southland candidate Bianca Beebe is at 11 and Waitaki candidate Helen Tait is at 16 on the 40-person list.

Predictably, leader Qiulae Wong heads the list, with Mr Eb at number two.

If Opportunity passed the 5% MMP threshold in the November 7 election it would elect six MPs.

Should it reach 6%, Mr Bainbridge-Zafar would likely be packing his bags for Wellington.

Recent polls have placed the party, which described itself as centrist and said it could work with either National or Labour if elected to Parliament, in the vicinity of the threshold.

However, this week National Party leader and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said his party would not deal with Opportunity due to its tax policies, a stance which could affect Opportunity’s polling.

In a statement, Ms Wong said her party’s candidates combined fresh political thinking with substantial real-world experience.

‘‘Opportunity brings together leaders who understand the economy we need to build, the communities we need to strengthen, and the natural environment we need to restore.

‘‘We are backed by an outstanding national team campaigning in communities throughout the country.

“Together, we offer New Zealand a serious, capable and innovative alternative.”

mike.houlahan@odt.co.nz