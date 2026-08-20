The highly anticipated Netflix drama East of Eden, partially filmed in Otago, will start screening on October 1. Netflix announced the release date this week. Parts of Dunedin were turned into an 1800s-style Californian town in late 2024 and early 2025 as Hollywood heavyweights filmed the Netflix series. Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh is one of the actresses starring in the new adaptation of the 1952 John Steinbeck novel. The show is directed by Zoe Kazan. Multiple Otago businesses were involved in the production for use of locations and equipment. The cast and crew also shot the film in Oamaru and Central Otago. KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIXHoon Lee as Lee, left, and Ciaran Hinds as Samuel Hamilton in <i>East of Eden</i>. Photo: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix An Enterprise Dunedin spokesperson said on Thursday work was under way to leverage the attention expected to come from the release of the series in order to attract more visitors to Dunedin. “We are already in the process of working East of Eden and complementary messaging around heritage, literature and film tourism into our multi-channel consumer marketing activity, timed to coincide with the release of the series.” Plans included another edition of the Insiders Dunedin Pocket Guides, created for cinephiles interested in screen locations from Dunedin-filmed productions, the spokesperson said. No costs of the work being done were provided. COURTESY OF NETFLIXJoseph Zada as Cal Trask. Photo: Netflix Film Dunedin was also working on a project with counterparts in Central Otago, Waitaki, Waikato and Auckland to showcase the film-friendly communities who were involved in the East of Eden production to the international screen industry, the spokesperson said. No further details were provided. Also starring in the seven-episode series will be Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist, Hoon Lee, Tracy Letts, Martha Plimpton, Ciaran Hinds, Joe Anders and Joseph Zada. GEOFFREY SHORT/NETFLIXFlorence Pugh as Cathy Ames. Photo: Geoffrey Short/Netflix The script was adapted from Steinbeck’s book by Kazan, whose grandfather Elia Kazan directed the 1950s film adaptation starring James Dean. — Allied Media