Otago gun club rejects links to white nationalism

Pete Breidahl says he saw members of the Bruce Rifle Club with the confederate flag. Photo: supplied via NZ Herald

A hunting guide and former soldier says he raised concerns with police about the South Otago gun club where the alleged mosque terror gunman practised shooting.

Pete Breidahl says he saw members of the Bruce Rifle Club with the confederate flag - a symbol of white nationalism - and talking with "strong feelings" about the right to carry arms, as well as complaining that New Zealand's relaxed stance on refugees would lead to terror attacks.

But the vice-president of the club has rejected any links to white nationalism, saying any investigation of its members would prove the allegations to be "unfounded".

Breidahl posted a video on Facebook today about the time he visited the Bruce Rifle Club, near Dunedin, for a shooting competition in late 2017.

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, an Australian who was living in Dunedin, has been charged with murder following the terror attack which killed 50 people and wounded dozens of others, was a member of the club.

The 28-year-old joined the club in early 2018, said vice-president Scott Williams, and practised shooting his AR-15 at the range.

"I think we're feeling bit stunned and shocked and a bit betrayed perhaps, that we've had this person in our club who has ended up doing these horrible things," Williams told the Otago Daily Times.

Breidahl claims to have met Tarrant - "he was not right" - but was so concerned about other members of the Bruce Rifle Club that he visited the local police Arms Officer.

Arms Officers conduct background checks, approve firearm storage, as well as safety training for gun owners and can revoke licenses.

Breidahl says he saw certain members of the Bruce Rifle Club with Confederate flags - a symbol associated with white supremacy - wearing camouflage clothing with military webbing and insignia, while talking about "zombie apocalypses" and "homicidal fantasies".