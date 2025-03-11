Outdoor classroom

Bayfield High School student Ben Bevin, 16, brings his kayak ashore at Andersons Bay Inlet after completing part of an outdoor education course, while other students enjoy the benign conditions (above).

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Yesterday’s lesson focused on paddling and boat-control skills.

Bayfield deputy principal Mike Beagley said the course was for year 12 students, who received two level 2 credits for their efforts.

Photo: Gregor Richardson

Mr Beagley said it was great weather yesterday for the students to head to the inlet, which is practically in the school’s backyard.

Other outdoor activities in the course include rock climbing, mountain biking and high ropes.