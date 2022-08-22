Monday, 22 August 2022

Pair create rare treat for audience

    Brahms and Beethoven with Stephen De Pledge and Matthew Barley - Glenroy Auditorium - Friday, August 19

    Through their unique dedication to finessing every line and within that excellence enhancing each repeat of every line, pianist Stephen De Pledge and cellist Matthew Barley created a rare treat for the chamber music audience at the Glenroy Auditorium on Friday evening.

    The evening opened with Schumann’s Adagio and Allegro, which was given a particularly sweet and gorgeous rendition. Though it was originally scored for piano and horn, Barley’s marvellous cello, capable of extending the melodic line, created a freshly mellow fluency.

    Beethoven’s Sonata in G minor Opus 5 No 2 presented ample opportunities for the two performers to echo some excellently nuanced lines. However, the work is slightly too long, as was Brahms’ Sonata No 1 Opus 38, although it was also beautifully performed. It seems both masters forgot the dulling impact of too many repetitions.

    Nadia Boulanger, a celebrated piano teacher, deserves to have her compositions highlighted. The first and second pieces, "Moderato" and "Sans vitesse et a l’aise" of her Three Pieces for Cello and Piano are both soaring lullabies.

    The first has its fragile oscillating figures grounded in fathomless sadness; the second delights by edging into hopeful intonations.

    The third piece "Vite et nerveusement rhythme" lived up to its name with agitated surges and almost frenetic energy.

    Rachmaninoff’s Vocalise and Shostakovich’s Suite from Cheryomushki were both dedicated to the many Russian writers, musicians and artists whose opposition to Putin’s aggressions has jeopardised their careers, and their and their families’ safety. Vocalise is a beautiful work. The life-affirming energy of Cheryomushki reminds us that Shostakovich’s mastery extended well beyond that of his revolutionary repertoire.

    Rapturous applause was rewarded with an encore of de Falla’s Nana.

    What made an exceptional evening utterly transformative was the players’ obvious enjoyment of an apparently effortless performance.

     

     

     

