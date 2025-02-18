Pair filmed throwing, kicking sand at sea lion pup

Video has emerged showing a pair of people harassing a sea lion pup at Dunedin's Blackhead Beach, throwing and kicking sand at the protected animal.

The footage, taken late last month and sent to 1News, shows the pair appearing to try and get the pup to move for a video.

New Zealand Sea Lion Trust trustee Hanna Ravn said the organisation had received "a lot" of videos and messages from people about things being thrown at sea lions, especially mums and pups, to get them to move for videos.

New Zealand sea lions/pakake are a protected species and are listed as being national vulnerable.

She described one incident where someone came into "direct contact" with a sea lion for a TikTok video, which had since been taken down.

"It seems like a really cute moment, but it can be pretty risky for the person with zoonosis potentially getting transferred, and also if the mum gets upset and comes charging."

Increased reports of interaction this year could be due to a couple of factors, such as more people and sea lions around the beaches.

A lot of female sea lions were also likely sticking close to town and not moving to rural areas as quickly than previously, she said.

Locals could be just as bad as tourists, but there has also been "really good" community backup to protect sea lions and their pups which had prevented a lot of harassment from occurring.

"The New Zealand Sea Lion Trust would never discourage anyone going to view sea lions, its such special moments seeing pups playing with each other and tossing around seaweed.

"It makes even the toughest people fall in love with them!

"We just want to make sure it's done while giving both people and wildlife the space to be relaxed and safe."

Department of Conservation (Doc) Coastal Otago operations manager Gabriel Davies said reports from the public were "really important" to their monitoring and compliance efforts.

"If people witness sea lions/pakake or other native wildlife being disturbed, they should call DOC’s hotline at 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) as soon as possible."