A goth-themed party in Dunedin’s student quarter ended with three people being transported to Dunedin Hospital "in various states of consciousness" after having objects thrown at their heads, police say.

It comes as police point the finger at out-of-towners, coming to Dunedin for Flo-Week, for ongoing issues such as smashed glass bottles.

At times, a few hundred people were at Saturday’s Goth-themed Flo-Week party at the corner of Castle and Howe Sts.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said three people were treated and transported to Dunedin Hospital "in various states of consciousness" after being hit on the head by "thrown objects".

Senior Constable John Woodhouse. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

There were otherwise no major issues; police broke up a couple of "minor scuffles" in the vicinity.

The street was covered in broken glass after the party ended, Sgt Lee said.

Dunedin’s campus cop, Senior Constable John Woodhouse, said throwing and smashing glass bottles would not be tolerated.

"If you smash a bottle deliberately on the ground, you’re going to the proctor," Snr Const Woodhouse said.

"If you throw one into the crowd, you’re going to court."

On Wednesday morning, a young man was found by University of Otago Campus Watch staff lying on the ground with critical injuries after falling 10m from a building — leaving him in an induced coma.

Snr Const Woodhouse confirmed that man, while not a University of Otago student, was a student at another New Zealand tertiary institution.

Glass bottles being thrown from within mosh pits continued to be a "bane" for police, he said.

It could result in head injuries and while police had tried to address the problem, it was "almost impossible to identify the offender".

Flo-Week, the annual student-organised orientation week for flats, had been a phenomenon for at least the past decade but was "certainly getting bigger", Snr Const Woodhouse said.

What had started as just having a few beers had grown to the point where professional musicians and DJs were getting involved.

The behaviour of university students overall this year had been "excellent", for the sheer amount of people celebrating, he said.

"[We] continue to have problems with students that are coming out of the area and then causing one or two issues."

Those issues included the "ongoing breaking of bottles" and minor disorders, Snr Const Woodhouse said.

However, the behaviour at Flo-Week continued to improve.

Students on the whole appreciated the efforts of police to create a safe environment, which sometimes meant shutting down roads.

That was to prevent large parties forming in small student flats where police could not supervise.

Snr Const Woodhouse acknowledged locals might see a mess on the street the morning after a party.

"It’s just a small price to pay.

"The drinking will happen whether we like it or not ..."

He encouraged students to have a good time in a safe environment.

"Don’t be afraid to come out into Castle [St] and have a good time — the police are there to ensure a safe environment.

"We’re not here to be the party police."

tim.scott@odt.co.nz