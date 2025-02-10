Passenger crashes car while driver breath-tested

A drunk driver was getting breath-tested when his passenger crashed his car in Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 27-year-old man was stopped in Russell St at 11.30pm on Friday.

He admitted to drinking alcohol and police took him to a patrol vehicle to undergo a drink-driving procedure.

While this was occurring, a passenger in the car took the handbrake off and the vehicle crashed into a nearby pole.

There were no injuries but the driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 527mcg.

He was charged with drink-driving and summonsed to appear in court.

Another driver crashed into two parked vehicles at 3am today in South Rd.

The driver ran off but left a 17-year-old male passenger behind.

Snr Sgt Bond said the driver was likely under the influence of alcohol and an investigation was ongoing to identify them.

In another incident, an 18-year-old man was stopped for speeding at 11pm yesterday.

He was a suspended driver on bail for an active charge of driving while suspended.

Snr Sgt Bond said he recorded a breath alcohol level of 469mcg.

He was arrested and was due to appear in court this morning.