Passenger crashes car while driver breath-tested

A drunk driver was getting breath-tested when his passenger crashed his car in Dunedin.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 27-year-old man was stopped in Russell St at 11.30pm on Friday.
He admitted to drinking alcohol and police took him to a patrol vehicle to undergo a drink-driving procedure.
While this was occurring, a passenger in the car took the handbrake off and the vehicle crashed into a nearby pole.
There were no injuries but the driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 527mcg.
He was charged with drink-driving and summonsed to appear in court.
Another driver crashed into two parked vehicles at 3am today in South Rd.
The driver ran off but left a 17-year-old male passenger behind.
Snr Sgt Bond said the driver was likely under the influence of alcohol and an investigation was ongoing to identify them.
In another incident, an 18-year-old man was stopped for speeding at 11pm yesterday.
He was a suspended driver on bail for an active charge of driving while suspended.
Snr Sgt Bond said he recorded a breath alcohol level of 469mcg.
He was arrested and was due to appear in court this morning.