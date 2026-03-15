PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Theo Nicholson tackles Mt Cargill in the 43rd edition of Three Peaks mountain race event overlooking Dunedin yesterday.

Nicholson was the first male to complete the 11km distance, with a time of 50min 6sec from the starter’s gun. Maia Poutawera was the first female finisher of the 11km race, in 55min 58sec.

The gruelling 56km New Zealand short course trail running championship men’s race was won by Logan Griffin in 5hr 23min 22sec. The first woman across the line in the 56km race was Frances Redmond in 6hr 5min 9sec.

Timothy Jorgensen (2hr 05min 58sec) was first man for the 26km distance and Katie Morgan (2hr 29min 13sec) was the first woman.

The event is named after the three peaks of Flagstaff, Swampy and Mt Cargill. It is known for providing panoramic views and is considered one of the most accessible mountain trail races in New Zealand.