Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Dunedin

A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a vehicle in Dunedin this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police were contacted by St John regarding a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in Taieri Rd, near Wakari Hospital, about 3pm.

St John, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police were all called to the scene, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Roslyn and Willowbank responded to the crash.