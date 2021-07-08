Thursday, 8 July 2021

3.35 pm

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Dunedin

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A pedestrian has reportedly been hit by a vehicle in Dunedin this afternoon.

    A police spokeswoman said police were contacted by St John regarding a vehicle hitting a pedestrian in Taieri Rd, near Wakari Hospital, about 3pm.

    St John, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and police were all called to the scene, she said. 

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Roslyn and Willowbank responded to the crash.

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter