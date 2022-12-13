Person cut from vehicle after Dunedin crash

One person had to be cut from a vehicle after four people were injured in a head-on-crash in Dunedin this afternoon.

The person cut free had been "mechanically trapped" and another person was trapped by injury, Fire and Emergency New Zealand Station Officer Aaron Collins, of Roslyn station, said.

Firefighters freed the mechanically trapped person at the scene of the accident in Brockville Rd, about 300m from Kaikorai Valley Rd.

The two trapped people were in separate cars.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Brockville Road. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Four people were injured in total, SO Collins said.

Two St John ambulances, a manager’s vehicle and a rapid response vehicle could be seen at the scene.

Two fire trucks and police officers were also in attendance.

A woman, who appeared to be in shock, could be seen being guided to the roadside by a firefighter and a paramedic.

