Wednesday, 8 March 2023

Person hit by car in Port Chalmers

    By Oscar Francis
    A person has been hit by a vehicle in the main street of Port Chalmers this afternoon.

    Fire crews from Port Chalmers and Willowbank stations were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in George St about 3.35pm today.

    Firefighters assisted ambulance staff and with traffic management, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said. 

    A police spokeswoman said the pedestrian was taken to Dunedin Hospital. Their injuries were not serious.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

