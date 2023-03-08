Person hit by car in Port Chalmers

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been hit by a vehicle in the main street of Port Chalmers this afternoon.
Fire crews from Port Chalmers and Willowbank stations were called to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian in George St about 3.35pm today.
Firefighters assisted ambulance staff and with traffic management, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said.
A police spokeswoman said the pedestrian was taken to Dunedin Hospital. Their injuries were not serious.