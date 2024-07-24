Person hit by vehicle in Waitati

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A pedestrian was transported to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Waitati this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said police were called to the intersection of Harvey St and Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd (SH1) at 4.05pm today after it was reported that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
The road was not blocked and the pedestrian was assessed by Hato Hone St John staff.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was assessed and was transported to Dunedin Hospital by road in a moderate condition.