Person hit by vehicle in Waitati

A pedestrian was transported to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Waitati this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the intersection of Harvey St and Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd (SH1) at 4.05pm today after it was reported that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

The road was not blocked and the pedestrian was assessed by Hato Hone St John staff.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was assessed and was transported to Dunedin Hospital by road in a moderate condition.