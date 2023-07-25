Photographer set to launch first book

Award-winning Dunedin photographer Carlos Biggemann with a copy of his new book Cumulus: An Anthology of Skies, which is due to be launched next month. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Carlos Biggemann’s eyes have been sharply focused on the skies for two years.

Now the award-winning photographer’s attention is back on terra firma as he eyes up the launch of his first book, which features his "emotionally charged" photographs of local skies and cloud formations.

Titled Cumulus: An Anthology of Skies, the book contains a series of his photos, combined with poetry by local and international poets.

Mr Biggemann said he was on cloud nine, not just because he had helped produce a book, but because of all the support he had received from people in the industry.

"It’s incredible. To be honest, it’s quite a big achievement.

"It’s not just a book — it is everything and everyone who helped bring it to life.

"I never expected such good support and help from the poets and the publishers who made this all happen.

"I’m thankful for their love, for believing in me and believing in my art."

Among other awards, Mr Biggemann has won the Stephen Thomas Award twice at the international My Perspective Photography Competition, in London, for people who have Down syndrome.

The book, published by Caselberg Press, will be launched at Dunedin City Library on August 31.

He hoped it would be the first of many, Mr Biggemann said.

