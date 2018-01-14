Pilot escapes gyrocopter crash in Taieri

Emergency services attend the scene of a gyrocopter crash this afternoon. Photo: Christine O'Connor

A pilot has escaped without injury after the gyrocopter he was flying crashed at the Taieri Airfield in Mosgiel this afternoon.A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the scene at about 5.30pm after reports of the rotor coming off the aircraft as it was coming in to land.

The pilot managed to get out safely, she said.

``It appears that a gust of wind caught the gyrocopter as it landed.''

