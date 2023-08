PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Crews at the site of garage fire in the Dunedin suburb of Pine Hill earlier today.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said crews from Willowbank and Roslyn stations were sent the property in Campbells Rd at 5.15pm today.

On arrival, they found a small fire in a garage and it was put out by 5.50pm.

The cause of the fire was not known but it was not being treated as suspicious.

mark.john@odt.co.nz