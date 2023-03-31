Pine Hill 'road rage' lands man in court

A young man will appear in court after swerving all over the road and dangerously overtaking in an apparent road rage incident in Pine Hill.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to reports of a 24-year-old male dangerously following a driver in the Pine Hill area about 5pm yesterday.

The 24-year-old man had been driving the wrong way down the one-way Moat St in north Dunedin and began following a car that was driving the correct way, he said.

The situation soon escalated when the man started swerving and dangerously overtaking the complainant on Fea St and Pine Hill Rd before doing a burnout.

Officers had the car impounded and the man will appear in court for sustained loss of traction and dangerous driving, Snr Sgt Bond said.