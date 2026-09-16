A University of Otago teacher, scholar and pioneer in Māori health and dentistry, Emeritus Prof John Broughton, has died.

Prof Broughton dedicated more than 40 years of his professional academic life to the advancement of health science and Māori health.

Family informed the university of Prof Broughton’s death on Tuesday.

He was a Professor in the Department of Preventative and Social Medicine and Associate Dean Māori for the School of Dentistry.

Among his achievements was the introduction and development of hauora Māori curriculum in health professional courses, and as the inaugural Director of the Ngāi Tahu Māori Health Research Unit.

Associate Prof John Broughton at the University of Otago Dental School yesterday. Photo by Craig Baxter.

A highlight of his research was the International Collaborative Indigenous Health Research Partnership, ‘Reducing disease burden and health inequalities arising from chronic dental disease among Indigenous children: an early childhood caries intervention’.

He was awarded a PhD in 2006 after a doctoral thesis in Māori oral health and became professor in 2012.

Following his retirement in 2020, he remained dedicated to the university, providing a welcome at almost every graduation ceremony.

In 2020, he was awarded the status of Emeritus Professor for his distinguished and long service. In 2025, Otago University awarded him an Honorary Doctor of Science in recognition of his outstanding career and contribution to healthcare and Māori advancement.

In addition to his outstanding academic career, Prof Broughton was an award-winning playwright whose work brought te ao Māori to stages in Aotearoa and overseas.

He also served for many decades in the New Zealand Territorial Force as a commissioned officer and was recognised with the Efficiency Decoration.

And he was a dedicated member and supporter of the Otago University Rugby Football Club.

University of Otago Vice-Chancellor Grant Robertson said Prof Broughton’s immense contribution to the advancement of Māori health, dental healthcare and preventative and social medicine will forever live on in the students he taught, the research he pioneered, and the knowledge he imparted.

“The many gifts he had, he shared with intelligence and grace, enhancing our collective understanding and contributing to a better Aotearoa.

"The ora John planted will continue to bloom, as it was sown in every clinician who benefited from his mahi. We will miss him greatly.”

An obituary will follow.

- Allied Media