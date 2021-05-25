Playing lead in musical a sight more challenging

King’s High School pupil Ethan Rangitutia and Queen’s High School pupil Maddy Sinclair prepare to take the stage at the King’s and Queen’s Performing Arts Centre for the schools’ annual musical theatre production. Photo: Gerard O'Brien.

What could possibly go wrong?

Ethan Rangitutia almost laughs at the thought as he prepares to play a lead role in King’s and Queen’s High Schools’ production of musical Into the Woods next week.

It does not worry the 17-year-old in the least, but in reality, lots of things could go wrong because he is legally blind.

He has optic nerve hypoplasia — a congenital disorder characterised by underdevelopment of the optic nerves — and he will play "the bumbling Maori baker" alongside Queen’s High School 17-year-old Maddy Sinclair, who will play the baker’s wife.

The musical takes characters from Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel and Cinderella and a wicked witch, and ties them together with a story involving the childless baker and his wife and their quest to begin a family.

Ethan said without the support of Maddy and the rest of the cast, it would have been difficult, if not impossible, for him to play the role.

Learning the script and working out how to move and dance around on stage had been challenging.

"Basically, I can only see about 2m in front of me, and I have to be really close to see big print.

"I can read Braille, but I heavily use my hearing.

"Maddy helps me a lot. She guides me to where I need to be.

"It was difficult at the start, but once you get it, you’ve got it. It’s all about repetition."

Most audience members would be surprised to learn his sight was impaired because his movements around the stage with Maddy had been carefully choreographed to look like a loving embrace, he said.

"The most difficult part is when I have to shoo her away from the woods, because I’m trying to keep her safe from the witches, ghosts and wolves — and crazy other people."

Maddy said it had been fantastic fun working alongside Ethan.

"He’s super supportive and amazing to work with. He’s always so nice and calm.

"He’s really inspiring. I have no idea about what it’s like to be in his position, and yet he’s still doing all the exact same things that I’m doing.

"It’s challenging to do with sight, so I can only imagine what it’s like for someone without sight.

"When things get hard, I find myself saying, ‘If Ethan can do it, surely I can do it too’."

While some in Ethan’s position would shy away from acting, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

"I can’t do other things like sport or things that other people can do, so I focus heavily on performance, like kapa haka and shows.

"I get such a buzz out of being up on stage in front of hundreds, or even thousands, of people, with them all watching me.

"I’m entertaining. I’m the baker, but I’m also Ethan. A lot of my character is influenced by Ethan.

"So it’s a chance for me to put myself out there."

Ethan said he was not being paid for his performances, but he was hoping there would be some perks to playing the role.

"I’m negotiating to see if I can take a couple of loaves of bread home each night."

The show runs in the King’s and Queen’s Performing Arts Centre, from Thursday until Saturday.

