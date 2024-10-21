Police appeal over Dunedin cycling death

Dunedin police investigating the sudden death of a cyclist are appealing for information from the public.

The cyclist was killed on Sunday after falling three metres off the Portobello Rd cycleway into Otago Harbour.

He was found dead near the intersection of Seaton Rd, in Portobello, at about 3.30pm.

Police initially had difficulty identifying the rider and were forced to make an appeal online to locate the man’s family.

They described him as being in his seventies, wearing a blue Eurobike top and a bright orange helmet.

Police now want to speak to anyone who may have seen the cyclist in the Portobello and Taiaroa Head areas between 2pm and 4pm.

He was wearing black and grey bike shorts and an orange bicycle helmet and was using a silver road bike with blue front forks.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

Anyone who can assist police is asked contact them online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241021/8589.