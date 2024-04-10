Police mystified by Dunedin crash

A crash in a Dunedin suburb in which a car ended up on top of another vehicle has police stumped.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Falkland St in Maori Hill at 9.50am yesterday after reports a vehicle had crashed on top of another car.

‘‘The driver of the vehicle has somehow managed to land on top of the bonnet of a car parked on the street.’’

There were no injuries reported and the driver, an 83-year-old woman, was referred for a medical assessment.

