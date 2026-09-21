Police have named the woman who died in a crash at a railway crossing in Invercargill last week.

She was 52-year-old Jacqueline Mary Jones, from North Taieri.

Ms Jones was the only occupant of the vehicle when it was hit by two southbound locomotives coupled together at Mill Rd South about 1.20pm on Friday, September 18.

The crossing was protected with flashing lights and bells, the spokesperson said.

The incident closed State Highway 1 between Mill Rd North and the Racecourse Rd roundabout for several hours.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.