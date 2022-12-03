Porsche involved in serious head-on crash near Outram

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A police spokesman said officers were called to the crash in Lee Stream-Outram Rd (State Highway 87) about 12 noon today.
One lane was blocked and St John had been requested along with two tow trucks, he said.
A spokesperson from St John said they transported one person to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries.
A photo of the crash posted to social media shows the cars appeared to have collided head on.
One car appears to be a silver hatchback, while the other appears to be a white Porsche Cayman 718 GT-4 RS.
Media reports indicate that New Zealand deliveries of the Cayman were expected to commence in the third quarter of this year.
According to Porsche’s website, prices for the the 500-horsepower sports car, described as "perfectly irrational", start at $291,000.