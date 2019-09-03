Benje Patterson

Dunedin's economic upsurge has been underscored by new figures pointing to 5000 new jobs in the city, but one city councillor is urging his colleagues to be more pessimistic.

Councillors at yesterday's economic development committee meeting were considering the latest Infometrics Quarterly Economic Monitor for Dunedin, covering the year to June.

The report showed unemployment in Dunedin had dropped by 0.6%, to 6%, which still put Dunedin well above the national unemployment rate of 4.1%.

Dunedin's GDP was also up 2.3%, but compared with a 3.1% increase for Otago and a 2.5% increase across New Zealand.

Business analysis contractor Benje Patterson told councillors the city was tracking well towards one of the main goals of its economic development strategy - to create 10,000 new jobs in a decade.

He said a ''mid-point'' progress report, which was being worked on now, had already identified 5000 extra jobs had been created, even after major setbacks such as the Cadbury factory closure.

Dunedin's economic development strategy took effect in 2013 - making it nearly seven years old - but the data being discussed only covered the year to June.

Mr Patterson said other indicators also pointed to a positive picture, including a rise in average household income from $66,000 in 2013 to $86,000 in 2019.

The next few years were expected to be tougher, despite major projects such as the Dunedin Hospital rebuild, as ''economic headwinds'' threatened, he cautioned.

Most councillors were quick to praise the ''good news story'' painted by the figures.

Cr Jim O'Malley said employment growth appeared to be driven by population growth, which underscored the value of ensuring the city was ''liveable'' and affordable.

Dunedin Mayor Dave Cull said the results also showed the value of being able to leverage the city's international connections in China and elsewhere.

Those connections - particularly in the gaming and IT sector - were an important source of investment, markets or workers, and Dunedin's links ''give us a head start'', he said.

However, Cr Lee Vandervis said a pessimistic view of the figures was a more realistic one, as the various indicators in the report continued to lag behind New Zealand averages.

Anyone who believed the report was positive ''is simply rolling it in glitter'', he said.

''We don't even make it to average,'' he said.

Deputy mayor Chris Staynes said the indicators showed the gap between Dunedin and the New Zealand average was closing.

''We are getting better.

''I think the future for this city is looking really bright,'' he said.

Councillors voted to accept the report.

chris.morris@odt.co.nz