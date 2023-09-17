Power cuts south of Dunedin

Power is out to a wide area south of Dunedin, including Waihola and Taieri Mouth, after overhead line damage, PowerNet is reporting.

PowerNet posted a statement to its Facebook page at 5.42pm today that power is off for all of Waihola and for Akatore, Berwick, Henley, Milburn, Taieri Beach, Taieri Ferry, Taieri Mouth and Toko Mouth.

The cause of the outage was overhead line damage.

PowerNet estimated power would be restored by 9.30pm tonight.

Power is also off for Waitahuna, Lawrence and other surrounding areas.

The cause of the outage is also being investigated for this area and power is expected to be restored for Waitahuna and Lawrence at 7pm.

