Power outage in some Dunedin areas

It's been a chilly day for some Dunedin residents in lockdown after a power outage this afternoon.

Aurora Energy said power went out in Green Island, Abbotsford and Fairfield, after a circuit tripped.

An Aurora Energy spokeswoman said about 650 customers were affected, but by 4.45pm just three remained without power and Aurora crews were continuing to work to restore it.

“We apologise to customers who are without power, particularly given the cold weather.”