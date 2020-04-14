Tuesday, 14 April 2020

Power outage in some Dunedin areas

    By John Lewis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    It's been a chilly day for some Dunedin residents in lockdown after a power outage this afternoon.

    Aurora Energy said power went out in Green Island, Abbotsford and Fairfield, after a circuit tripped.

    An Aurora Energy spokeswoman said about 650 customers were affected, but by 4.45pm just three remained without power and Aurora crews were continuing to work to restore it.

    “We apologise to customers who are without power, particularly given the cold weather.”

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter