Preparations going swimmingly for pool reopening

Interest from swimmers is hotting up as Dunedin’s salt water pool prepares to open on Saturday.

Staff at the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool have spent the week getting ready for opening day, cleaning the building, checking the snacks and heating the pool.

The pool, at the southern end of St Clair Beach, is heated to 28degC and has six lanes, a toddlers pool and a cafe.

Dunedin City Council community pools supervisor Ben Harrison was at the site yesterday making preparations, and thought they were ahead of schedule.

"We’ve only got a few degrees left to warm up and there’s been no storms to set us back, so that’s great," he said.

He hoped the pool would draw a large crowd on the first day, but that was dependent on the weather.

Mr Harrison recommended swimming in the salt pool and admitted he was "quite the beach bum".

Dunedin City Council community pools supervisor Ben Harrison checks the temperature of the St Clair Hot Salt Water Pool before it opens on Saturday. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A council spokesman said the toddler pool had been set to be upgraded next year as it was too small to accommodate toddlers and supervisors at peak times.

However, this work had been moved back to the 2024 off-season because of contractor availability.

As well as replacing the toddler pool, the council expected to improve access to the facility and upgrade the new pool’s heating and filtration system, he said.

It was not expected this would affect the day-to-day operation during the current season, the spokesman said.

"We can’t wait. Our community is always excited to see the St Clair pool reopen and we’re looking forward to another busy season," he said.

The pool opens at 7am on Saturday.

The season ends on March 31 next year.

