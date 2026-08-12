Demonstrators gathered in the Octagon on Wednesday to voice their opposition to AI data centres.

About 30-40 people attended the one-hour “No Data Centres” protest, which began at noon.

It was one of several protests held across New Zealand.

Speaking at the event, Stop Data Centres New Zealand Dunedin lead Yasmin Hotene said decisions of this scale deserved transparency and consideration “for the generations who will live with the consequences”.

“I am not standing here because I believe progress should stop; I am standing here because I believe progress must have responsibility.”

Dr Kerri Cleaver, of the University of Otago, speaks at a protest against data centres in the Octagon. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Dr Kerri Cleaver, of the University of Otago, spoke of kaitiakitanga (guardianship/stewardship) and ensuring future generations inherited a world that was healthy for them to flourish in.

AI was now considered the next industrial revolution, and came with the same ideology, Dr Cleaver said.

“The premise of AI is that it is artificially intelligent.

“But some of us call it artificially unintelligent.”

It provided a lack of diversity and voice.

“It’s also basic as.”

Other speakers included Dr Rula Talahma and Dunedin Green MP Francisco Hernandez.

Photos: Gerard O’Brien