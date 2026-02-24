PHOTOS: STEPHEN JAQUIERY A "rough around the edges" draft bylaw managing Dunedin’s approach to drinking water has been sent for public consultation. Dunedin city councillors considered a proposed water supply bylaw at yesterday’s meeting, part of the council’s response to Three Waters services legislative and regulatory changes. Cr Russell Lund said the draft appeared to be "a bit rough around the edges" and lacked clarity on, among other things, backflow preventer requirements and costs. "I understand that council’s prime aim is to protect the water supply," Cr Lund said. "However the key point of interest to consumers — apart from having a good-quality water supply — are the costs, or the potential extra costs, around the water connections. "We do not have certainty about this." Council chief executive Sandy Graham said the draft bylaw needed a starting point for public consultation. "This document is that. Part of the process now is to hear from the community about where we think we’ve landed within the new environment," she said. "This is a starter for ten." Cr Steve Walker said questions raised by Cr Lund and other councillors on the bylaw were "valid" but best logged during the consultation process. Cr Benedict Ong quickly turned to social media during yesterday’s council meeting, after two perceived slights from Dunedin Mayor Sophie Barker. Ms Barker did not call on Cr Ong to ask a question during the public forum, citing time restrictions, and later asked Cr Ong to stay on topic during debate. In both cases, Cr Ong made Facebook posts within minutes, describing "a continued pattern of Her Worship ignoring and preventing my asking of questions". "Drafts, by their very nature, are a little bit rough around the edges — the job of that process is to ‘unrough’ them." Cr Brent Weatherall said the regulatory environment had changed significantly since 2011. "The proposed bylaw certainly reflects the stronger national standards and will strengthen the framework to meet our statutory obligations in this space." Councillors approved the draft bylaw, with Cr Benedict Ong recording his vote against. Earlier, during debate, Cr Ong’s speech veered towards council finances before he was pulled up by Mayor Sophie Barker for "irrelevance". "If you wish to continue talking about the water bylaw, that is welcomed," Ms Barker said. "However, council finances are for another meeting." Cr Ong did not continue but expressed frustration on social media minutes later. Public submissions will be received from March 2 until April 2 and considered by a panel of councillors. The bylaw was expected to come into effect in June. ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz