Pump track funding target achieved

Dan Parker celebrates reaching the fundraising goal to build a community pump track at Portobello Domain. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Four years of hard work has paid off for those behind a push to build a community pump track at Portobello Domain.

Co-organiser and Portobello Community Inc member Dan Parker said the fundraising goal of $275,000 needed to make the project a reality had been met.

The build was set to begin in late March.

"It feels really good, because it’s been a long journey," he said.

One of three design options for a pump track at Portobello Domain. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It had been four years since the idea formed to build an "all-ages, all stages" looped track for people to ride around using bikes, scooters or other wheels.

"It’s to create a space everyone can use, especially the kids."

This would provide children with a local space to go and help foster a sense of community.

Mr Parker was one of those who had worked to arrange permission and funding for the project, and said team work had been key.

The fundraising goal had been met through a mixture of support of funding organisations, private and public donations, and some outstanding community fundraising.

This included a community quiz at the Portobello Pub, a comedy night at Coronation Hall, a mud race, raffles, auctions and endless sausage sizzles.

However there was still a lot of work to go, as the build itself now had to be organised, Mr Parker said.

There would also be one more fundraising push to improve the project area, including by growing native plants around the completed pump track.

Portobello Community Inc would hold a sausage sizzle at the Ngai Tahu Treaty Festival at Otakou Marae on February 6.

