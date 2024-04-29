Thousands raised in fishing fundraiser

International studies student and executive member of the Otago Students’ Spearfishing and Hunting Club Jack Smith auctions off the last fish of the day. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Students dived deep on Saturday, competing in a spearfishing showdown for charity.

The Otago Students’ Spearfishing and Hunting Club hosted their annual spear fishing competition over the weekend, which concluded with an auction of the fish.

About $3000 was raised for the Dunedin youth programme Rocksolid, which provides support to underprivileged children.

Club co-president Adam Smith said the event was a great way to combine the club’s core values.

"They’re quite juxtaposing things — the spear fishing and the community support — but we just thought it was a good opportunity for us to go and help out with sustainability, community engagement, those sorts of values."

Contestants entered the competition in pairs and went out Saturday morning to attempt to bring back the most impressive catch.

When asked where Mr Smith would go spearfishing, he declined to say where his "secret spot" was.

"It’s all very good around Dunedin, we’re very lucky to have a productive harbour — but everyone has their own secret spots."

"There’s a bit of gamesmanship, people following people’s cars and whatnot."

Club members Ponui McConachy (left), of Auckland, and Thomas Garbes, of Picton, hold up their catch for the spearfishing competition on Saturday.

Prizes were given out for first, second, third, most meritorious fish, largest kina, largest paua, best novice, biggest crayfish, and cleanest filleter.

Toby Hille and James Hayers gained first place with their catch.

Lauren Knott and Amy Caldwell-Smith came second and Robbie Craig and Leon Suzuki was third.

Mr Smith said he enjoyed spearfishing beyond the activity itself.

"I also like the connections I make and the ability to go help out the flatmates with a meal. I find it really good."

The event had a number of sponsors who were "super keen to help out", Mr Smith said.

ani.ngawhika@odt.co.nz