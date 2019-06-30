Pupils build, launch rocket in challenge

St Hilda’s Collegiate year 8 pupil Izzy Taylor prepares to set of a mini-rocket, with the help of Dunedin City Council engineering project manager Camilla Bennett, as part of the Engineering NZ Wonder Project. PHOTO: MARY MCLAUGHLIN

Dunedin secondary pupils got a taste of actual rocket science during a hands-on session, as part of the Wonder Project scheme.

Run by Engineering New Zealand, the programme aims to encourage young people to become excited and inspired by careers in Stem subjects (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

Earlier this month, Dunedin City Council engineering project manager and Wonder Project ambassador Camilla Bennett worked with year 8 pupils at St Hilda's Collegiate on the ``rocket challenge''.

With encouragement from Ms Bennett and their teacher, the children designed, built and launched a water rocket, learning about Newton's laws, engineering design and teamwork in the process.

The Wonder Project is a re-engineering of the Futureintech programme, run by Engineering NZ (formerly IPENZ) for the past 14 years.

The rocket challenge, aimed at year 5 to 8 pupils, was designed and piloted last year, and launched in 200 schools across the country in term 2 this year.

At present, there are about 450 Wonder Project ambassadors working on the programme alongside teachers and 13,500 children.

The next Wonder Project programme will be the Community Challenge, aimed at year 9 and 10 pupils, and involving solving community issues using Stem principles.

The final part of the Wonder Project is the Stem Careers programme, aimed at year 10 to 13 pupils, with presentations from professionals and chances for real-world work experiences.

BRENDA.HARWOOD @thestar.co.nz