Q&A: Confessions of a Lego enthusiast

Lego enthusiast Jacqui Hay, of Company Bay, Dunedin, with Ninjago City, a set she has assembled. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Why do you do what you do with Lego?

Lego is a great learning tool and a fun way to show your creativity. My kids are very talented Lego builders and with a house full of Lego I just had to get involved myself.

What have been your Lego organisational roles?

I started with setting up a Lego Club in Macandrew Bay for local children. I have organised the Dunedin Brick Show which has been extremely popular, with thousands of people attending, and the proceeds going to charity. Now I chair our Otago LUG (Lego Users Group).

What appeals to you about Lego?

Lego the company are constantly creating new and interesting sets to buy, so once you have the Lego bug it's difficult to resist. Having two boys, Aleksander (11) and Orlando (14), who are so creative with it, they help to inspire me to create new MOCs (My Own Creations). What you can make with Lego is endless.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Although this interview is about Lego, a dream dinner for me would have to consist of a great comedian to make me laugh, a fantastic chef to feed us, a legendary musician and film director Tim Burton. Rowan Atkinson, his expressions alone would make me laugh.

What is your earliest memory?

Unfortunately my earliest memory does not involve Lego but an old-fashioned toilet where my older brothers and myself sailed tiny paper boats in the cistern. I was about 3.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

Like lots of little girls I wanted to be a ballerina. After 10 years of lessons I knew I was just too short and ballet was really hard work.

What is your most embarrassing moment?

When I was in my late teens I was at Mt Maunganui beach in my togs in the hot sun. Suddenly feeling the effects of heat exhaustion, I headed off the beach towards some shade, but just as I reached a group of about eight male surfers I fainted. I was so embarrassed when I opened my eyes and found myself being carried off the beach to the shade.

Property aside, what's the most extravagant thing you've bought?

I recently bought a bright orange Porsche 911 GT3. It was Lego, of course, but Lego would have to be the most extravagant thing I've bought. Spending $400, $600 or more on a kid's toy really is extravagant.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Chocolate, chocolate, chocolate and licorice. A combination of the two can quite often be found hidden at the back of my pantry.

What would be your dream job?

I once (twice actually) made a haunted house with bubbling potions, a graveyard and many props for our local school which was so much fun, so working for Weta workshop I'm sure would be really interesting and rewarding.

What would improve the quality of your life?

A cliche I know but money at this stage of my life would definitely improve things. I've spent many years doing lots of voluntary work, which is rewarding but unfortunately doesn't pay the bills or afford me a real Porsche. I have a great family and live in a beautiful area of the world, so I can't really complain.

What keeps you awake at night?

Apart from my husband snoring and my small dog taking up half the bed I really do most of my thinking and worrying at bedtime. Before an event I'm organising, a trip or even answering these questions I can lay awake for an hour or longer going over all the details in my head.

What music would you like to be played at your funeral?

I'm not sure about the music but it sure would make an interesting challenge for everyone to make a coffin out of Lego.

