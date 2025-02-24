Rally a magnet for British motoring fans

Former University of Otago chancellor Stephen Higgs, of Dunedin, displays his 1964 Triumph TR4 at the Best of British Charity Motoring Day yesterday. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Dunedin's love affair with British engines was on display at the weekend.

The Best of British Charity Motoring Day organising committee member John Forster said it was a big success.

"It was probably the biggest Best of British we’ve had in years."

He said 183 British cars and motorbikes were on display at the West Taieri Rugby Club yesterday.

The event’s purpose was to primarily get British cars on the road.

"It’s easy to have the car locked up and think ‘I’ll go another day’.

"So [the rally] gets those people out," Mr Forster said.

Cars and their owners gather in the Victoria Rd carpark yesterday for the Best of British Charity Motoring Day.

There was a small rally from the start in Victoria Rd to the rugby club for the British car enthusiasts to show off their wheels.

Mr Foster said most of the cars had been passed down in families for generations and some owners had an affinity with them because their parents also owned one.

"New Zealand's had a love affair with British cars ever since cars came to New Zealand really.

"I think most of us probably had parents who had British cars."

Although more Japanese, Chinese and Korean cars were becoming popular in the market, people enjoyed the British cars and the memories that were associated with them.

"The enthusiasts just love to fit and polish their cars so they look good and drive well," he said.

There were several prizes given away at the event including one for people’s choice, which was won by a green Vauxhall.

