Abdullah Alenezi, pictured with his father Tareq Alenezi, of Kuwait, was moving into the Belmont Lane apartment yesterday.

It was probably a shaky night for Abdullah Alenezi.

The University of Otago biomedical sciences student, from Kuwait, was due to move into his new apartment in Belmont Lane.

But early yesterday, he and his family had received a call from police and the city council about a landslip that would prevent them from accessing the apartment.

Mr Alenezi had been staying with his father and sister at an Airbnb for the past week.

They were "devastated" by the news.

"We had literally nowhere else to go," Mr Alenezi said.

"Everything has been booked out. The nearest place to stay was about two hours’ drive away, which obviously doesn't help if I want to study."

A slip on Portobello Rd has left the Belmont Lane property above it on the right red-stickered, while the attached apartment on the left, which is part of the same building and on the same title, has been cleared for residents to return. PHOTOS: GREGOR RICHARDSON

During the day heavy rain had forced seven properties to be evacuated after a section of the steep bank below Belmont Lane fell on to Portobello Rd near Portsmouth Dr.

By the afternoon, the Dunedin City Council said all properties bar one were accessible.

This included the apartment, which was part of the same structure and on the same title as the home that was declared unsafe to re-enter.

"We've had building services staff and geotechnical experts on site, and as a result all houses have been cleared for occupants to return except the one property issued with a dangerous building notice," a council spokeswoman said.

"An engineering report will follow."

Mr Alenezi was "relieved" the council had decided the apartment was safe.

"It's really matching with my vibe. So I was so sad if they said that they will take it away from me."

However, he had to spend his first night in the apartment in semi-darkness, as the electricity was out.

Despite the turmoil, Mr Alenezi said he was looking forward to studying and living in Dunedin.

He hoped to be on firmer ground soon.

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz