Associate Prof Patrick Vakaoti is the new dean of Te Tumu at the University of Otago. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The new dean at the University of Otago’s Te Tumu — School of Maori, Pacific and Indigenous Studies, has increasing the number of Maori and Pacific Island staff at the university as one of his goals.

Associate professor of sociology Patrick Vakaoti will assume his responsibilities as dean of Te Tumu in January next year.

Prof Vakaoti said he was humbled by the recognition of his teaching and scholarly contributions as a sociologist and looking forward to his new role.

He attributed his success to strong familial, community and collegial support.

He joined the University of Otago’s social work and community development department as a lecturer in social work in 2009 and teaches in the sociology, gender studies and criminology programme.

Prof Vakaoti has also served as the humanities division’s Pacific associate dean, as a member of the university’s Pacific Leadership Group, and as co-director of the Otago Global Health Institute.

His priorities as dean were to increase Maori and Pacific staff and strengthen Te Tumu’s relationships with the university, he said.

"I envision Te Tumu as a central location for realising the university’s Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations and as a place where research relevant to Maori and Pacific communities is prioritised."

Prof Vakaoti was born in Levuka on the Fijian island of Ovalau.

He completed his undergraduate and master’s studies at the University of the South Pacific and his PhD at the University of Queensland.

His thesis focused on the political participation and street culture of Fijian youth.

"I am a manuhiri (visitor) in New Zealand.

"This guides my interaction with mana whenua and tangata whenua. From a Fijian perspective, relationships, or vei wekani, are key to any interaction, whether with students or staff. These and other cultural values like listening, or vei rogorogoci, and care, or vei kauwaitaki, will help me navigate and perform the role," he said.